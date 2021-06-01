AirAsia India extends free cancellation, reschedule facility in these states

AirAsia India says this has been done following the extension of lockdown or strict restrictions by several states

AirAsia India has extended free cancellation and rescheduling facility for its flights in the lockdown-hit states. As per the airline, this has been done following the extension of lockdown or strict restrictions by several states.

Flights to and from Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. While the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have extended the lockdown to June 7, West Bengal has extended it till June 15. Maharashtra has also extended these curbs to June 15.

All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown (in these states) can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges, the airline said in a statement.

The free cancellation and rescheduling facility for the flights to and from Telangana has been extended to June, AirAsia India said in a statement.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Air India had also extended its free date, sector, flight change facility on all domestic flight tickets for the travel period till 30 June 2021.

Meanwhile, travelling by flights in India has become dearer from today as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has raised the lower limit on domestic airfares from 13 per cent to 16 per cent, with effect from 1 June 2021.