AirAsia India get its first Airbus A320Neo plane

Budget carrier AirAsia India welcomed its first Airbus A320neo , which arrived in New Delhi on 21 October, 2020 from Airbus's production facility in Toulouse, France.

AirAsia India inducted its 31st aircraft registered VT-ATD at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Till now, Air India,Vistara and budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir have been operating the fuel-efficient A320Neos along with other types of aircraft

AirAsia India’s first A320neo departed Toulouse at 1900 local time (20th October) and landed in New Delhi, one of the airline’s hubs at 0710 IST (21st October) with a crew consisting of senior pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

The 186 seater aircraft is the latest version of the best-selling from Airbus A320 Family and reinstates its position as one of the world’s most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft. Our A320neo is fitted with LEAP-1A engines by CFM International and features large, fuel-saving wingtip devices known as Sharklets.

The A320neo also offers nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft. The Airbus A320neo is the culmination of several technological advances delivered by Airbus’ continuing commitment and investment in the most successful aircraft Family of all times which helps airlines optimise overall operations, thus enabling better business outcomes. The A320neo offers longer range and unbeatable efficiency with some of the key benefits, including a 20% reduction in fuel consumption, similar reduction in emissions and lower maintenance costs.

From an inflight health safety perspective, like all Airbus aircraft the A320neo is equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration systems which filter 99.99% of particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria. The constant 'downwash' of air @1m/sec mitigates the risk of cross contamination even as the entire cabin air is refreshed every 2-3 minutes, with the highest possible quality of air, offering a level of performance similar to those used to keep the air clean in hospital surgical operating rooms.

All of AirAsia India’s operational assets belong to the Airbus A320 family, which is the world’s most popular single-aisle aircraft family and is the preferred choice with airlines, from low cost carriers to other business models.

While IndiGo and GoAir have Pratt & Whitney engines powering these planes, Air India and Vistara's A320s have CFM engines fitted on these planes.

In June last year, IndiGo had placed a USD 20 billion order for CFM LEAP-1A engines to power 280 A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

The order includes supply of spare engines and overhaul of engines.

The Bengaluru-based airline is a 51:49 joint venture between Tatas and AirAsia (Investment) Ltd.

The airline celebrated the induction of its 31st aircraft registered VT-ATD at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, with a crew consisting of senior pilots, cabin crew and engineers, it added.

The remaining 30 planes in its fleet are A320s.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via