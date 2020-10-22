AirAsia India get its first Airbus A320Neo plane

From an inflight health safety perspective, like all Airbus aircraft the A320neo is equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration systems which filter 99.99% of particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria. The constant 'downwash' of air @1m/sec mitigates the risk of cross contamination even as the entire cabin air is refreshed every 2-3 minutes, with the highest possible quality of air, offering a level of performance similar to those used to keep the air clean in hospital surgical operating rooms.