comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  AirAsia India gets nod to operate under Air India Express brand
Back

AirAsia India gets nod to operate under Air India Express brand

 1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:19 PM IST Anu Sharma

The approval from the regulator allows both Air India Expres and AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities

Air India Express currently operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 regional international destinations, while AirAsia India serves 19 domestic destinations. (File Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Air India Express currently operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 regional international destinations, while AirAsia India serves 19 domestic destinations. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: AirAsia India has received approval from the Indian civil aviation regulator to operate its flights under the Air India Express brand, the airline said on ThursdaY.

Mint had exclusively reported on 25 July that AirAsia India has sought approvals from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation to expedite the integration of the two airlines, including a rebranding from AirAsia India to Air India Express.

The move will result in harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines.

The approval from the regulator allows both Air India Express Ltd. and AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities, the airline said.

This will also help to streamline product and service standards and unlock synergies between the two companies, the airline added.

In March, the airlines introduced a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, providing a comprehensive user interface, enabling users to access services of both carriers on a single platform.

Air India Express recently also introduced AirAsia India’s 'Gourmair' in-flight dining menu with a wide range of hot meals, snacks and desserts. Earlier this month, 'Xpress Ahead’ priority services were extended as an ancillary add-on to guests of both airlines, offering priority check-in, boarding and baggage.

Both airlines will also be synergising a host of other ancillary add-on services and common sub-brands, the airline added.

Air India Express currently operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 regional international destinations, while AirAsia India serves 19 domestic destinations.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 07:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout