AirAsia India gets nod to operate under Air India Express brand

AirAsia India gets nod to operate under Air India Express brand1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:19 PM IST
The approval from the regulator allows both Air India Expres and AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities
New Delhi: AirAsia India has received approval from the Indian civil aviation regulator to operate its flights under the Air India Express brand, the airline said on ThursdaY.
