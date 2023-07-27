AirAsia India gets nod to operate under Air India Express brand

New Delhi: AirAsia India has received approval from the Indian civil aviation regulator to operate its flights under the Air India Express brand, the airline said on ThursdaY.

Mint had exclusively reported on 25 July that AirAsia India has sought approvals from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation to expedite the integration of the two airlines, including a rebranding from AirAsia India to Air India Express.

The move will result in harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines.

The approval from the regulator allows both Air India Express Ltd. and AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities, the airline said.

This will also help to streamline product and service standards and unlock synergies between the two companies, the airline added.

In March, the airlines introduced a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, providing a comprehensive user interface, enabling users to access services of both carriers on a single platform.

Air India Express recently also introduced AirAsia India’s 'Gourmair' in-flight dining menu with a wide range of hot meals, snacks and desserts. Earlier this month, 'Xpress Ahead’ priority services were extended as an ancillary add-on to guests of both airlines, offering priority check-in, boarding and baggage.

Both airlines will also be synergising a host of other ancillary add-on services and common sub-brands, the airline added.

Air India Express currently operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 regional international destinations, while AirAsia India serves 19 domestic destinations.