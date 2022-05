The Bengaluru based company said it is offering a 50% discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights.

The company in a statement said flyers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India's domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of ₹100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of ₹450 per kg when booked online and ₹500 per kg when booked at the airport.

The discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to a domestic flight's departure, the aviation firm added.

AirAsia India — which does not operate international services — allows passengers on its flights to carry 15 kg check-in baggage for free.

Economy-class passengers taking international flights are generally allowed free check-in baggage of 20-25 kg.

The airline is a joint venture with Tata Sons holding 83.67% stake in the airline and AirAsia Investment Limited holding 16.33% stake. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12 June 2014 with Bengaluru as its primary hub.