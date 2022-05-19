AirAsia India halves excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
The discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to a domestic flight's departure, AirAsia India said
AirAsia India on Thursday announced reduced excess baggage charges for passengers taking connecting international flights till June 30.
The Bengaluru based company said it is offering a 50% discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights.
The company in a statement said flyers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India's domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of ₹100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of ₹450 per kg when booked online and ₹500 per kg when booked at the airport.
The discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to a domestic flight's departure, the aviation firm added.
AirAsia India — which does not operate international services — allows passengers on its flights to carry 15 kg check-in baggage for free.
Economy-class passengers taking international flights are generally allowed free check-in baggage of 20-25 kg.
The airline is a joint venture with Tata Sons holding 83.67% stake in the airline and AirAsia Investment Limited holding 16.33% stake. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12 June 2014 with Bengaluru as its primary hub.