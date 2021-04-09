New Delhi: No-frills carrier AirAsia India on Friday said it has processed refunds for 99% of tickets for flights cancelled during the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown last year.

“...AirAsia India has processed refunds for 99% of the over 240,000 PNRs (Passenger Name Records) impacted due to flights cancelled during the Covid-19 lockdown from 25th March to 24th May 2020," the airline's chief commercial officer Ankur Garg said in a statement. "All refunds have been processed to the original source of booking - the guest’s account or credit card for direct bookings, or returned to the online or offline travel agent for bookings made through intermediaries."

In September 2020, the Supreme Court of India had directed airlines to refund fares booked for travel until 24 May 2020. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had separately issued a notification on 16 April, ordering airlines to immediately refund tickets booked during the first phase of the lockdown from 25 March to 14 April 2020.

"For the remaining 1% of guests whom we have reached out to repeatedly through email and SMS on the contact details registered with us during their original booking, we are still awaiting certain details such as bank account information so that we can process their refunds. We appeal to all such guests to respond to the communication sent to them or reach out to us on any of our official channels including our contact centre or our official social media handles," it added.

The apex court said in its order that the value of an air ticket refunded through credit shell vouchers will be increased by 0.50% per month (6% per annum) till 30 June 2020 and thereafter till 31 March 2021 by 0.75% per month (9% per annum). However, only airlines in financial distress could issue credit shell vouchers till March-end .

