AirAsia India on Friday offered 50,000 seats without base fares to the armed forces personnel. It will be available for the travel period between September 25 and December 31.

To avail the offer, the travellers can can submit their details online between August 15 and August 21, the company said on Friday. Dubbed as RedPass, the offer will be valid for a one-way flight for which the reservation is required to be made at least 21 days prior to the date of departure, it mentioned.

"Once the application is reviewed, details will be sent to the applicant on the redemption process on any domestic flight operated by AirAsia India," the release said. The personnel will also enjoy priority while boarding and depositing check-in luggage, the company added.

Under AirAsia RedPass, the base fare will be waived off. However, airport fees, charges and taxes will be applicable, the airline said. The offer will be applicable for personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, paramilitary forces and under trainee cadets.

