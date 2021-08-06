AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from ₹ 914 under a new offer called “Flash Sale!" The AirAsia India offer is open for booking till 6 August and is applicable for travel period till 1 September 2021 till 26 March 2022, the airline said on its website.

To avail this offer on AirAsia flight tickets, passengers require advance booking and these promotional fares are not available during the embargo period, the airline added.

The ₹ 914 fares, which is the cheapest under this AirAsia India offer, is applicable on Imphal-Kolkata and Imphal-Guwahati routes, according to the airline’s website.

Don’t put your plans on hold anymore! Enjoy fab deals and fantastic value on https://t.co/4gF7kesYi3, with AirAsia India's Flash Sale.



Fly from Imphal to Kolkata or Guwahati from ₹914 or from Bengaluru to Goa or Goa to Hyderabad from just ₹1,614. It's raining offers! Book now pic.twitter.com/hwnO13Rr90 — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) August 4, 2021

Other routes covered under this AirAsia India sale include Bengaluru-Hyderabad (starting fare ₹ 1,414), Bengaluru-Goa (starting fare ₹ 1,614), Goa-Hyderabad( ₹1,614), Cochin-Bengaluru(Rs(1,714), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata( ₹1,714), Pune-Bengaluru( ₹1,814), Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam( ₹1,914), Delhi-Ranchi( ₹2,014), Bengaluru-Delhi( ₹2,814),Bhubaneswar-Mumbai(Rs2,914),Bengaluru-Kolkata( ₹3,214), Srinagar-Delhi( ₹3,214), Delhi-Goa( ₹3,814), Guwahati-Bengaluru( ₹3,914), Mumbai-Guwahati(Rs4,114),Guwahati-Chennai( ₹5,814).

AirAsia India said a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card and the fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).

AirAsia India did not disclose the number of seats on offer under this promotional scheme. “Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights," the airline said on its website. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad.

