NEW DELHI: AirAsia India on Friday operated nine flights with a fully vaccinated crew, including cabin crew and pilots, the airline said in a statement.

The sectors flown by the fully vaccinated crew included Bengaluru-Kolkata, Kolkata-Bengaluru, Bengaluru- Chennai, Chennai-Guwahati, Guwahati-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Pune, Pune-Jaipur, Jaipur-Pune, and Pune-Bengaluru.

"The operating crew members on these sectors are fully vaccinated, having received both doses in line with guidelines from health authorities and after going through all the mandatory tests and are certified by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sangeeta Kujur," the airline said.

The airline added that it has been conducting free inoculation drives for all its eligible employees and their dependents to become the first Indian airline to have 99.5% of its guest-facing operational staff including pilots, cabin crew, security, ground staff, and catering operations to be inoculated with their first doses of covid-19 vaccine.

“This is a commitment to stand tall against challenges, and continue flying high. The safety of our guests and our Allstars (employees) is primary and we are in the process of completing our vaccination drives covering the second dose," said Manish Uppal, head of operations at AirAsia India.

"We believe that complete vaccination will be the foundation to revive the industry for a better tomorrow," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.