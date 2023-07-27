AirAsia India gets green to fly under AI Express brand

New Delhi: AirAsia India on Thursday received approval from India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to operate flights under the Air India Express brand, according to a company statement.

On 25 July, Mint reported that AirAsia India had sought the DGCA’s nod to expedite the integration of the two airlines, including a rebranding from AirAsia India to Air India Express.

With the regulatory approval in place, Air India Express and AIX Connect flights can now be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name, ‘Air India Express’, which paves way for the proposed legal merger of the two.

AirAsia India said this strategic decision will lead to harmonization of customer touch points, products, and services for both airlines. The integration is also expected to streamline product and service standards, unlocking valuable synergy between the two airlines.

To fast-track the process, the airline is also sending 3-4 aircraft each month for updating the livery from AirAsia India to Air India Express. The full fleet transition for livery is expected to be completed by November-December.

Additionally, AirAsia India has also initiated the process of changing the International Air Transport Association (IATA) flight code for its flights from ‘I5’ to ‘IX,’ the code associated with Air India Express. This process is expected to be completed by January.

The Tata Group had integrated the reservation system and customer interface of the two airlines in March, taking AirAsia India and Air India Express one step closer to form a single low-cost platform.The airlines migrated to a unified reservation system and website, besides adopting social media and customer support channels.

Recently, Air India Express also introduced AirAsia’s ‘Gourmair’ in-flight dining menu with a wide range of hot meals, snacks and desserts. Earlier in July, ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services were extended as an ancillary the to guests of both airlines, offering priority check-in services for boarding and baggage. Both airlines will be combining a host of other ancillary add-on services and common sub-brands, the airline said. AirAsia India was launched in June 2014, and currently flies to 19 destinations in India.

Air India Express operates to 14 international destinations from 20 Indian cities.

AirAsia India was formed as a joint venture between Tata Sons, AirAsia and Telestra Tradeplace of Arun Bhatia, with equity stakes of 41.06%, 49%, and 9.94%, respectively. The Tata Group gradually increased its share in the airline to 51% by 2019. In December 2020, AirAsia Bhd said it would sell a 32.67% stake in AirAsia India to Tata Sons, including a provision to sell the remaining 16.33% stake. By the end of December 2020, Tata Sons held 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

Currently, the airline is the fourth largest domestic airline with a share of 8% as of June, according to data by the aviation regulator.

With the integrated Air India Express, the Tata Group will also be able to position a uniform low-cost brand against India’s largest airline and low-cost carrier IndiGo and hence, an early transition is expected to reap operational efficiencies, save costs and boost revenue performance for the airline in the upcoming peak demand quarter of Oct-Dec, the second official added.

Under the strategy for the group airlines, the Tata group aims to operate full-service carrier Air India on metro-to-metro markets and high connectivity routes and consolidated Air India Express will focus on leisure oriented or price-sensitive markets.

The Tata Group is also awaiting approvals for the merger of Vistara with Air India - the integration process is likely to start before March 2024- that will operate the full-service airline.