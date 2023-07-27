AirAsia India gets green to fly under AI Express brand

AirAsia India has received approval from India's civil aviation regulator to operate flights under the Air India Express brand, paving the way for a proposed merger of the two airlines. The integration will lead to harmonization of customer touch points, products, and services, and is expected to be completed by November-December. The Tata Group, which owns AirAsia India, aims to position a uniform low-cost brand against IndiGo and is also awaiting approvals for the merger of Vistara with Air India.

