AirAsia seeks early merger with AI Express1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:31 PM IST
The airline is expediting the transition in operational arena, particularly concerning the integration of the flight network.
New Delhi: AirAsia India has sought approvals from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to expedite its integration with Air India Express, including a rebranding from AirAsia India to AI Express, three people familiar with the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×