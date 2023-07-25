AirAsia seeks early merger with AI Express

In November 2022, the Tata Group announced the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express. As part of this merger, AirAsia Bhd divested its 16.67% stake in the budget airline, allowing the Tatas to snap it for ₹155.65 crore. According to the agreement, the Indian airline has the right to continue using the AirAsia brand name for one year following the transaction.“We expect the branding transition to complete in 1-2 months. The regulator has been informed of the same," a third official said.

