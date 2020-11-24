AirAsia India to get $50 million from Tatas

“The Tata group will remain invested in AirAsia India though it may seek out a suitable partner to invest in the airline in the future," one of the two people aware of the group’s strategy said. “The Tata group is looking beyond the pandemic when it comes to the aviation sector. It firmly believes that the domestic aviation market will come back strongly in the medium term and that there is clearly enough space in the market for a domestic LCC (low-cost carrier)."