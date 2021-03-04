New Delhi: No-frills carrier AirAsia India will shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 (T1) effective 10 March, the airline said on Thursday.

The Tata Group-controlled airline currently flies to Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Chennai, and Jaipur from Mumbai.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

"Thousands of guests travel to and from Mumbai every day and we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and are following guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and respective local health agencies where we have operations," the airline said.

"We understand there are many concerns during this time and wish to assure our guests that the safety and well-being of our guests and Allstars (employees of the airline) are of paramount importance to us," it added.

Flights from terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have been suspended since March last year following the coronavirus pandemic. However, the airport is reopening the terminal for domestic flights from 10 March.

Apart from AirAsia India, Wadia Group-controlled GoAir will also shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 (T1) from 10 March. All international flight operations of the airline in the city will take place from Terminal 2 (T2).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via