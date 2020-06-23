AirAsia may eventually exit India JV: Report

The Asean region is a core market for the airline, while India and Japan are peripheral markets, Fernandes said during a global call arranged by Credit Suisse. “Thus he shared that while currently growing and committed, ‘we would never say that we would never exit India’. He shared that they have a good partner in Tata and are looking for an international licence. There has been market share gain in this resumed phase of flying (from 25 May)," Credit Suisse said in a report on 22 June. “However, Air Asia said that it is not thinking of adding any new planes for a quite a while. Air Asia seemed to believe that oil prices can stay low for a long while (a lot of oil) and, thus, there are limited gains from a 15% fuel saving in a low oil price environment," the report said. “Air Asia seemed willing to take second-hand capacity if need be rather than go for a new plane."