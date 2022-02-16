Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  AirAsia to lease at least 100 flying taxis to launch air ridesharing service

AirAsia to lease at least 100 flying taxis to launch air ridesharing service

Tony Fernandes said the air ridesharing services would be bookable through AirAsia mobile app and offered at an accessible price point
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Reuters

  • Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A , said flights could start by 2025

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

AirAsia Aviation Group on Wednesday unveiled plans for a low-cost air ridesharing service in Southeast Asia after signing a non-binding deal with lessor Avolon for at least 100 Vertical Aerospace VX4 electric vehicles.

AirAsia Aviation Group on Wednesday unveiled plans for a low-cost air ridesharing service in Southeast Asia after signing a non-binding deal with lessor Avolon for at least 100 Vertical Aerospace VX4 electric vehicles.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A , said flights could start by 2025, with regulators in Malaysia and Singapore likely to approve operations far more quickly than in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A , said flights could start by 2025, with regulators in Malaysia and Singapore likely to approve operations far more quickly than in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

He said the air ridesharing services would be bookable through AirAsia's mobile app and offered at an accessible price point, just as the budget carrier had done for its regular flights.

"We don't want this to be an exclusive product," Fernandes told reporters. "We want everyone to be able to use this product."

Avolon ordered 500 VX4 aircraft from Vertical Aerospace last year and has since placed 90% with AirAsia, Japan Airlines and Brazil's Gol and Grupo Comporte.

The four-passenger, one-pilot VX4 is expected to have a range of more than 100 miles (160 km) and is one of a growing number of entrants in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector.

Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery, who is also the chairman of Vertical Aerospace, said the first VX4 test flights would start in April.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!