AirAsia Group Bhd. is considering raising about 1 billion ringgit ($234 million) through a rights issue after an external auditor raised concerns about its viability, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The budget carrier is working with an adviser on the planned capital raising, said the person. AirAsia is also weighing raising additional funds via the sale of stakes in its digital and cargo units in order to further strengthen its financial position, said the person, who asked not to be named as the information is private.

Deliberations on the planned rights issue and stake sales are still ongoing and AirAsia may decide not to proceed, said the people. A representative for AirAsia declined to comment on the matter.

