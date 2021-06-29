Airblack raises $5.2 million co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Elevation Capital

“The Instagram and Youtube revolution has made people aware that there are hundreds of ways to earn a livelihood. Traditional edtech is just the tip of the iceberg and has been limited to a few skills. We foresee more than 100 million people becoming digital creators and freelancers in India in the next five years. At Airblack, we are fueling this economy by empowering people to learn a practical skill in a fraction of time and cost of traditional education and launch their livelihoods on the internet," said Videt Jaiswal, founder and chief executive officer, Airblack.