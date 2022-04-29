In January, Chesky said he would live and work out of Airbnbs for several months. It’s a choice that became increasingly popular after the start of the pandemic, according to the company. Nearly half of nights booked on Airbnb between July and December were part of stays that were one month or longer, the company said, and in the past year, 175,000 people used the platform to book stays for three months or longer. Airbnb said it has added more than 150 updates, including verified Wi-Fi connections, to support remote-work trends.