This company allows employees to live, work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
The company said his employees will get the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company said his employees will get the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location
Vacation rental company Airbnb has allowed its employees to live and work anywhere--including at home, office, or while travelling in different countries.
Vacation rental company Airbnb has allowed its employees to live and work anywhere--including at home, office, or while travelling in different countries.
Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky on Twitter wrote, "Today, we are announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere...You can work from home or the office--whatever works best for you".
Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky on Twitter wrote, "Today, we are announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere...You can work from home or the office--whatever works best for you".
Chesky said that his employees will get the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.
"We’ll meet up regularly for team gatherings. Most employees will connect in person every quarter for about a week at a time (some more frequently)," he wrote.
Chesky explained the reason why Airbnb has brought a flexible way of working. According to him, "Companies will be at a significant disadvantage if they limit their talent pool to a commuting radius around their offices. The best people live everywhere".
He further acknowledged that knowing colleagues is also a crucial part of the business. Therefore the Airbnb CEO said, " Zoom is great for maintaining relationships, but it's not the best way to deepen them. And some creative work is best done in the same room".
In January, Chesky said he would live and work out of Airbnbs for several months. It’s a choice that became increasingly popular after the start of the pandemic, according to the company. Nearly half of nights booked on Airbnb between July and December were part of stays that were one month or longer, the company said, and in the past year, 175,000 people used the platform to book stays for three months or longer. Airbnb said it has added more than 150 updates, including verified Wi-Fi connections, to support remote-work trends.
The company also said it would work with governments and travel destinations to build out support for people living abroad for an extended period while working.