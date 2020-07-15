Home >Companies >News >Airbnb bookings pick up, cross one million mark on a single day
The home rental firm has been reeling under weak demand as millions of tourists cancelled their vacation plans. (REUTERS)
The home rental firm has been reeling under weak demand as millions of tourists cancelled their vacation plans. (REUTERS)

Airbnb bookings pick up, cross one million mark on a single day

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 08:55 AM IST Reuters

  • A major part of the bookings are for trips that will start on or before Aug. 7, the company said, adding it hit the 1 million mark for the first time since March 3
  • The home rental firm has been reeling under weak demand as millions of tourists cancelled their vacation plans

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on July 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A major part of the bookings are for trips that will start on or before Aug. 7, the company said, adding it hit the 1 million mark for the first time since March 3.

Airbnb said it was partly due to pent-up demand, with affordable and closer destinations making up for the bulk.

The home rental firm has been reeling under weak demand as millions of tourists cancelled their vacation plans, work trips and family visits due to the pandemic, prompting it to suspend marketing activities for the year and cut about 25% of its workforce.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
As states lift restrictions and allow inter state travel, millennials and GenZ travellers will lead the travel segment leading to fast recovery. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Airbnb India to promote domestic travel, local experiences to revive business

2 min read . 11 Jun 2020
Remdesivir drug comes with a consent form that has to be filled and signed by the patient/attendants and doctor concerned at the time of administration of drug. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Hyderabad: 8 held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout