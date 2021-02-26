Airbnb can settle into a post-pandemic market

Airbnb can settle into a post-pandemic market3 min read . 06:11 PM IST
The home-share giant’s market value beats that of hotels—probably for good reason
Against all odds, Airbnb might be a relatively safe place to rest both your family and your money in 2021.
It is true that the stock appears, on its surface, death-defyingly overvalued. With a market value of $120 billion, Airbnb is now worth more than Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels and InterContinental Hotels Group combined. That is to say, a bet on Airbnb this year reflects a conviction that the homestay market will own the hotel business to a degree that it never quite recovers in full.
