OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Airbnb cancels Washington bookings during Biden inauguration
A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office (REUTERS)
A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office (REUTERS)

Airbnb cancels Washington bookings during Biden inauguration

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 09:14 PM IST AFP

'Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations,' Airbnb said

Aibnb said on Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

"We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations," the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout