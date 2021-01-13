Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Airbnb cancels Washington bookings during Biden inauguration
A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office

Airbnb cancels Washington bookings during Biden inauguration

1 min read . 09:14 PM IST AFP

'Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations,' Airbnb said

Aibnb said on Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

"We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations," the company said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

