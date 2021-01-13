Airbnb cancels Washington bookings during Biden inauguration

'Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations,' Airbnb said

Aibnb said on Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

