Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky plans to fix ‘fundamentally broken’ company. Here's how
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky admits that the company's recent improvements are just patches on its foundation as it struggles with issues such as inconsistent service and declining profit margins.
Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky hasn’t had an easy 2023. First there was the “Airbnbust" frenzy in March, in which hosts took up arms on Twitter (now X) about shrinking profit margins and a potential short-term rental bubble. Then competitor Vrbo beat Airbnb to a feature that customers have long requested with a loyalty program.