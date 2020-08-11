Airbnb contributed 22 billion to Indian economy in 2019: Report

NEW DELHI : Online home sharing platform Airbnb contributed over ₹22 billion to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supported close to 50,000 local jobs in 2019, according to a report released by Oxford Economics, a global forecasting firm.

The report titled 'The Economic Impact of Airbnb in India' says that between 2015 and 2019 Airbnb guests' spending grew at an annualized rate of 83.4%. Led by this company's contribution to the Indian economy grew more than tenfold in real terms. The study factors in spends on Airbnb platform and ancillary.

International visitor growth was strong in India, as spending increased 44.7% per annum during the four year period. However, the recent growth was led by the domestic consumers.

Around 83% of Airbnb guests staying in over 55,000 listings across the country in 2019 were Indians. This shows a rapid growth in the domestic share, which accounted for only 49% of the total in 2015.

In 2019 alone, Airbnb guests spent more than ₹18 billion in India, from which more than ₹7 billion was spent in local shops and restaurants. Around ₹6,500 of every ₹10,000 spent outside accommodation by Airbnb guests in India went on shopping or food.

Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said that the report shows how authentic, affordable, and sustainable travel experiences offered by Airbnb can help accelerate recovery and create value for local microentrepreneurs, businesses and local communities.

"Looking forward, we want to continue to work closely with local governments to grow high-quality, sustainable tourism, support microentrepreneurship and help communities recover as quickly as possible. Our focus will continue to be to drive unique connections between our hosts and travel communities across segments," he added.

Goa emerged as the top destination for Airbnb guests followed by North East, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

James Lambert, Oxford Economics’ director of Economic Consulting in Asia, said “Airbnb is well-placed to play an important role in bringing tourists, and their spending, back to destination economies, and in supporting the earlier recovery of domestic travel by helping households, particularly those who seek to substitute an international trip with a domestic one, discover new areas in their own country to visit."

