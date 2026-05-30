Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft for GCC in DLF Cyber City Gurugram

Bengaluru: Airbnb Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd has taken up 46,437 sq ft of office space on lease at DLF Cyber City in Gurugram, as the demand for premium real estate by GCCs continue to be robust in India.
Airbnb will pay a monthly rent of around ₹61.53 lakh for a five-year tenure, with a 5% rent escalation annually, as per the lease document accessed by Propstack, a real estate data platform.
The company has also paid a deposit of ₹5.54 crore for the office space on the 21st floor (Tower A) in one of the country's most prominent premium corporate and information technology hubs.
“Airbnb's expansion at DLF Cyber City reflects the incredible momentum we are witnessing in India's commercial real estate market," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack. "Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have moved beyond simple back-offices to become the primary engine driving premium institutional leasing. Tech leaders committing to long-term, high-value leases at over ₹130 per sq ft proves that the appetite for top-tier grade-A infrastructure remains incredibly robust.”
Airbnb and DLF didn't respond to queries till press time.
GCCs led office space leasing in the January-March period, clocking a record 9.1 million sq ft and contributing 44% of overall absorption of 20.7 million sq ft, property advisory CBRE India said in April. Demand remained concentrated in key hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Mumbai, while being driven largely by Fortune 500 firms and U.S-based companies.
A clear preference for green-certified, high-quality assets and the rise of mid-market and nano GCCs highlight the market’s evolving, innovation-led growth trajectory, CBRE said.
"The consistent preference for green-certified, amenity-rich locations signals that the 'flight to quality' is no longer a trend but a baseline expectation. As occupiers adopt AI-ready workspace strategies and GCCs evolve into multi-functional innovation hubs, we expect leasing momentum to remain healthy through 2026," said Ram Chandnani, managing director, leasing services, India, CBRE.
As per a recent PTI report, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company will continue to invest and play the "long game" in India, one of the fastest-growing global markets that is driven by rising middle class and travel-hungry Gen Z.
In line with its long-term vision for the Indian market, the company has continued investments in the region to cater to a growing base of domestic travellers, the report added.
Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.
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