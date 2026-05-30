Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft for GCC in DLF Cyber City Gurugram

Bengaluru: Airbnb Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd has taken up 46,437 sq ft of office space on lease at DLF Cyber City in Gurugram, as the demand for premium real estate by GCCs continue to be robust in India.
Airbnb will pay a monthly rent of around ₹61.53 lakh for a five-year tenure, with a 5% rent escalation annually, as per the lease document accessed by Propstack, a real estate data platform.
The company has also paid a deposit of ₹5.54 crore for the office space on the 21st floor (Tower A) in one of the country's most prominent premium corporate and information technology hubs.
“Airbnb's expansion at DLF Cyber City reflects the incredible momentum we are witnessing in India's commercial real estate market," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack. "Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have moved beyond simple back-offices to become the primary engine driving premium institutional leasing. Tech leaders committing to long-term, high-value leases at over ₹130 per sq ft proves that the appetite for top-tier grade-A infrastructure remains incredibly robust.”
Airbnb and DLF didn't respond to queries till press time.
GCCs led office space leasing in the January-March period, clocking a record 9.1 million sq ft and contributing 44% of overall absorption of 20.7 million sq ft, property advisory CBRE India said in April. Demand remained concentrated in key hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Mumbai, while being driven largely by Fortune 500 firms and U.S-based companies.
A clear preference for green-certified, high-quality assets and the rise of mid-market and nano GCCs highlight the market’s evolving, innovation-led growth trajectory, CBRE said.
"The consistent preference for green-certified, amenity-rich locations signals that the 'flight to quality' is no longer a trend but a baseline expectation. As occupiers adopt AI-ready workspace strategies and GCCs evolve into multi-functional innovation hubs, we expect leasing momentum to remain healthy through 2026," said Ram Chandnani, managing director, leasing services, India, CBRE.
As per a recent PTI report, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company will continue to invest and play the "long game" in India, one of the fastest-growing global markets that is driven by rising middle class and travel-hungry Gen Z.
In line with its long-term vision for the Indian market, the company has continued investments in the region to cater to a growing base of domestic travellers, the report added.