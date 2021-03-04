NEW DELHI : Online homestay company Airbnb on Thursday said women hosts in India listed on its platform collectively earned over ₹16 million in 2020. In addition, in the period between March 2020 and February 2021, over 27% of all hosts that had signed up to the platform were women.

The largest number of women hosts on Airbnb listed properties in Goa, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Globally, a total of 1,80,000 women have begun hosting during the pandemic, each with only one listing. The company said that these women have earned over $600 million since the pandemic struck. Airbnb estimated that 55% of four million hosts globally, or more than two million hosts, are women on its platform.

The company said women continue to drive growth and business on the platform despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Women hosts play an immensely significant role in the travel and tourism sector across the world and in India, and indeed, are driving the future of travel. More women than men are Airbnb hosts globally, and we are committed to increase the share of India hosts that are women each year. In addition, our community partnerships are aimed at economically empowering and creating opportunities for women across India," said Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, general manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“As travellers look for more high-quality local experiences, women hosts, in partnership with Airbnb, can unlock the economic potential of sustainable, affordable and community-driven hospitality that drives interest to unique and lesser-known locations as well as quality tourism to well-established tourism hubs," Valsa Nair, principal secretary, tourism, excise & civil aviation, government of Maharashtra said speaking at an event organised by Airbnb.

According to The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the homestay sector, within tourism, has a significant employment multiplier effect, and also helps economically empower women. It found that irrespective of ownership status, women manage most of the operations in homestays.

