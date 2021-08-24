Online accommodation platform Airbnb has offered to house as many as 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan for free across the globe, as people flee Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

Taking to Twitter, Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky wrote, “Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free."

"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time," he added.

"We feel a responsibility to step up," he said.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

“While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts," he said.

“To make this happen, we are working closely with http://Airbnb.org, NGOs, and partners orgs on the ground to support the most pressing needs," Chesky added.

The online accommodation platform has made it possible for hosts to offer temporary housing to people fleeing conflict and natural disasters through its Open Homes platform since 2012.

The cost of the stays for Afghan evacuees will be funded through contributions from Airbnb and Chesky as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, the firm said in a statement.

"I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste," Chesky said.

He also said: “If you’re willing to host a refugee family, reach out and I’ll connect you with the right people here to make it happen!"

A total of 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the country from Kabul's airport since the Taliban swept to power on 15 August, as per the US government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.