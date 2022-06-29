Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said.
1 min read . 05:55 AM ISTAP

  • Airbnb believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago

SAN FRANCISCO: Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals.

The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.