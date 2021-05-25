Airbnb revamps website, simplifies rules for travellers, hosts

Home sharing platform Airbnb Inc. has announced a major revamp of its platform to woo travellers and potential hosts as international borders start reopening globally. The company has revamped its site to make it user friendly and simple.

Flexibility has been identified as the top priority of travellers. Therefore, the upgraded site is designed to offer improved search flexibility for travellers, helping them to quickly find rentals near popular tourist destinations such as national parks. It will also offer filters such as properties with ocean view or whether it has a fireplace that is gas- or wood-burning. The website will also offer travellers flexibility in search parameters such as dates and destinations. Other improvements for guests include a faster checkout process, an easy access arrival guide for upcoming stays and a “refreshed" cancellation policy that will increase clarity around policies, according to a company statement.

Airbnb said it has simplified the process of on-boarding new hosts as well on its platform. The rules have been reduced to a total of 10 steps through which one can become an Airbnb host.

Airbnb said it is also improving community support by doubling the number of support agents this summer and expanding our support coverage from 11 to 42 languages.

“We are seeing three fundamental shifts in travel as people become less tethered and more flexible," said Brian Chesky, co-founder and chief executive officer of Airbnb. “People can travel anytime, they are traveling to more places and they are staying longer. The lines between travel, living and working are blurring and we are upgrading our service to make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives, and for more people to become hosts."

The company said that in part due to remote work trends, people are less tethered and more flexible on when they can travel. Since the start of this year, Airbnb claims to have seen more than 200 million date-flexible searches. Travel is being distributed to a much wider range of destinations. In the 12 months ending 30 April 2021, we had bookings in 94,000 cities. People are staying longer on trips. The share of stays 28 days or longer on Airbnb has increased from 14% of nights booked in 2019 to 24% in the first quarter of this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.