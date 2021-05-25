Airbnb revamps website, simplifies rules for travellers, hosts

The company said that in part due to remote work trends, people are less tethered and more flexible on when they can travel. Since the start of this year, Airbnb claims to have seen more than 200 million date-flexible searches. Travel is being distributed to a much wider range of destinations. In the 12 months ending 30 April 2021, we had bookings in 94,000 cities. People are staying longer on trips. The share of stays 28 days or longer on Airbnb has increased from 14% of nights booked in 2019 to 24% in the first quarter of this year.