Airbnb’s recovery may be worth betting on

But for now, restrictions are in fact getting tighter amid a new wave of infections across the U.S. and Europe. Even Airbnb’s home state of California significantly rolled back its reopening on Monday. As such, Airbnb will be one of the few alternatives for getting out of the house during the holidays, and likely through some of spring. Hence, the timing of Airbnb’s listing now could allow public investors to participate in the recovery of a business that was averaging 33% annual growth before the pandemic hit. Sometimes, it isn’t best to go out on top.