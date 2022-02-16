Airbnb sells the Simple Life

The co-founder and chief executive of Airbnb said in a tweet last month he had begun to live in Airbnb lodgings, moving from city to city to help improve the experience of living and working from anywhere for future guests. He has long prophesied that travel would be irrevocably changed by the pandemic, leading to a “decentralization of living." And it is a dynamic, his company said on Tuesday, that represents the biggest change in travel since the advent of commercial flying.

He isn’t alone: In conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings report Tuesday, Airbnb said nearly half its nights booked in the period were for stays of a week or longer and 20% of them were for a month or longer. That is up from 39% and 14%, respectively, in 2019. Longer-term stays have been good for business: Airbnb said 2021 was the best year in its company’s history, despite the pandemic. Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 38% from the same period of 2019, while net income of $55 million was a fourth-quarter record for the company. Both beat Wall Street’s estimates, sending shares of the homestay company 5% higher immediately following the report.

Not all travel-dependent firms are thriving. Last week, Expedia reported its own gross bookings were still down 25% in the fourth quarter from where they were two years earlier. Lodging revenue, the largest segment of its business even before the pandemic, was nearly 11% lower in the period from the same quarter of 2019. Ride-hailer Lyft said last week its total ride-share volumes for the fourth quarter were still more than 30% below levels seen two years before.

The differences underscore Airbnb’s strengths, one of which the company says is “adaptability." Avoiding crowded cities? Airbnb said nonurban gross nights booked were up nearly 45% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period of 2019. Border closures keeping you from traveling throughout the Asia Pacific region? Airbnb reported nights and experiences booked were 22% and 20% higher in Latin America and North America, respectively, in the period versus the same period two years ago.

Airbnb provided more diverse opportunities for people to do what they loved more safely and for extended periods than its competitors. The question is how long this advantage will persist.

Mr. Chesky said in a January tweet that he expects people to start doing things like living abroad this year, traveling for the entire summer and even giving up their leases to become “digital nomads." But it is worth noting that, in announcing his “move" to Airbnb, he didn’t specify the duration of his own stay or what leases or property(ies) he gave up in order to wander. That begs the question of whether living on the platform is merely a “fun" experiment, the likes of which many of Airbnb’s users are now clearly enjoying, or a more permanent trend.

Airbnb’s shares are now up more than 23% from their December 2020 opening price following its initial public offering. Some analysts are getting nervous. Gordon Haskett’s Robert Mollins downgraded shares from buy to hold last month, citing limited near-term multiple expansion given Airbnb’s sizable premium to peers, many of which still stand to see meaningful recovery.

And in his own downgrade note from December, RBC’s Brad Erickson suggested recent U.S. property-manager checks flagged a significant pull forward in bookings from the second and third quarters of 2022, setting up the year for “some potential air pockets." That tracks with Airbnb’s guidance, which forecast its first-quarter nights and experiences booked will be its strongest on record. Indeed, citing a call with short-term rental analytics provider AirDNA, Truist’s Naved Khan said in a note Tuesday that January was, in fact, the best month on record for booking value in active listings for Airbnb.

Long-term stays are certainly going strong, but they seem to have peaked as a percentage of Airbnb’s bookings. Monthlong stays may have been one out of five nights booked as of the fourth quarter, but they were about one-in-four in the first quarter 2021.

If life on the move sounds like a dream to many of us, that is because it will probably end up being just that.

