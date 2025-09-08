Airbnb supported 1.11 lakh jobs in India in 2024, contributed ₹2,400 cr in wages: Report

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Global home-sharing platform Airbnb on Monday said it supported around 1.11 lakh jobs across India in 2024, contributing approximately ₹2,400 crore in wages, underscoring its growing role in the country's tourism and hospitality economy.

According to the Economic Impact of Airbnb in India (May 2025) report, in 2024, Airbnb guest spending in India reached ₹11,200 crore, which includes both accommodation and non-accommodation expenses.

The report, by Oxford Economics and commissioned by Airbnb, was based on data on the global home-sharing platform for the calendar year of 2024.

Further, the report revealed that in 2024, domestic travellers comprised around 91 per cent of Airbnb guests in India, a rise from about 79 per cent in 2019, fuelled by a surge in domestic travel, corresponding to stronger demand from younger Indian Airbnb guests, and positioned India as one of Airbnb's fastest growing markets.

Among international guests, the most significant inbound sources were the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, according to the report.

According to the report, guests stayed an average of two nights in India and spent ₹11,000 daily on non-accommodation essentials -- like dining, retail stores and transport.

Of every ₹10,000 spent in-destination, ₹3,800 was spent on restaurants, ₹2,400 on transport, ₹2,100 on shopping, ₹900 on arts and entertainment, and ₹800 on groceries, added the report.

According to the data, Airbnb's footprint accounted for 0.5 per cent of India's travel and tourism GDP in 2024, and supported 0.2 per cent of tourism-related employment - equivalent to one in every 417 tourism-related jobs.

Beyond front-line tourism sectors, Airbnb-generated activity injected significant value into the broader economy, contributing ₹3,100 crore in transport and storage, ₹1,500 crore in agriculture and ₹1,300 crore in real estate, said the report.

On employment, the report noted that Airbnb-supported tourism helped support approximately 38,000 jobs in transport and storage, 19,600 in food and beverage services, 16,800 in wholesale and retail trade, and 10,700 in manufacturing.

These roles translated into tangible wage benefits, with Airbnb activity contributing around ₹810 crore in transport and storage wages, ₹290 crore in manufacturing wages, and ₹260 crore in real estate sector wages, added the report.

It also found that the non-urban share of gross booking value (GBV) was 16 per cent in 2024, which has tripled since 2019, demonstrating growing traveller interest in rural and lesser-known destinations, outside of India's major cities.

"Travel today is transformative, and we're delighted to see Airbnb contributing meaningfully to India's economy through our vibrant network of hosts and guests," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head -- Airbnb India and Southeast Asia.