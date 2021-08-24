Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Airbnb to offer temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees

Airbnb to offer temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees

AFP
1 min read . 24 Aug 2021 JENNIFER CALFAS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Home-sharing company says effort funded by its nonprofit arm has already placed 165 Afghans who were evacuated to U.S

Airbnb Inc. will offer free, temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world, the company said Tuesday.

Airbnb and Airbnb.org, a nonprofit established by the home-sharing company that works to provide housing during crises, will fund and place refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, working with resettlement agencies and nongovernment organizations to determine their needs.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time," said Brian Chesky, co-founder and chief executive officer of Airbnb, in a post on Twitter Tuesday. “We feel a responsibility to step up."

The rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan created a desperate rush among residents seeking to flee the country. The Biden administration on Tuesday is set to discuss extending its Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands of people.

On Monday, the White House said the U.S. has helped evacuate 48,000 people since Aug. 14.The United Nations Refugee Agency says there are close to 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees around the world.

Airbnb said it has already housed 165 Afghan refugees who have arrived in the U.S. The company and its charitable organization are working with hosts registered on the property-rental platform. The charity also worked with the International Rescue Committee, HIAS and Church World Service last week to make temporary housing available through Airbnb for 1,000 Afghan refugees.

Airbnb and Airbnb.org have given temporary housing to 25,000 refugees from around the world over the past four years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

