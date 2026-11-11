Airbus A350-1000ULR breaks world distance record with 24-hour non-stop flight from Australia to France | Details

Airbus has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest-distance flight by a commercial airliner, with its A350-1000ULR (Ultra-Long Range) covering 12,503 nautical miles (23,155 kilometres), the company announced.

The Airbus-operated flight, with the call sign AIB35LR, departed Melbourne, Australia, at 17:27 local time (06:27 UTC) on 27 July and landed in Toulouse, France, at 09:51 am local time (07:51 UTC) on 28 July. The aircraft covered 12,503 nautical miles in 24 hours and 24 minutes, with the flight data independently validated by the International Aeronautical Federation and Flightradar24.

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Airbus' record-breaking flight: What we know and what it achieved According to the company, the record-breaking journey was part of Airbus' flight-testing programme for the A350-1000ULR, which is being developed for Qantas Airways under Project Sunrise. As part of the programme, Airbus was required to complete a flight lasting 23 hours, measured from departure pushback to arrival at the parking position, to simulate the longest commercial routes the aircraft is expected to operate.

After departing Melbourne, the aircraft flew over Sydney before heading north-east across the Pacific towards Los Angeles, crossing the International Date Line along the way. It then crossed North America and the Atlantic Ocean before heading south towards the UK, passing over London before reaching Toulouse. During the journey across three continents and two oceans, the crew experienced two sunsets and two sunrises.

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A total of 13 people were on board the aircraft. They included three Airbus flight test pilots, two Qantas Airways pilots, five Airbus flight test engineers, two Airbus design engineers and a representative of the International Aeronautical Federation.

Airbus CEO hails record flight, thanks Qantas and project partners Lars Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, lauded the record flight and said, "This achievement reflects the pioneering and innovative spirit that is part of our DNA at Airbus. In responding to the challenge laid down by Qantas, our teams came together to extend the range of the A350-1000 in an efficient and economically viable way to undertake the world's longest-ever commercial flights."

He added, "Flying 12,503 nautical miles non-stop, we have fully proven the aircraft's capability to fulfill its mission. And the world record was the icing on the cake!”

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“Huge congratulations to all the teams at Airbus who have made this project a reality. And thank you to Qantas for an incredible partnership that has seen us push boundaries together, to Rolls-Royce for its full support, and to all our partners who have contributed to this exciting moment in aviation history. Today we can say that the A350 truly is the undisputed Long Range Leader!” Wagner added.

Qantas' A350-1000ULR order and delivery plans The record-breaking flight comes ahead of the aircraft's planned entry into commercial service with Qantas Airways. Under Project Sunrise, the carrier has ordered 12 A350-1000ULRs, with the first aircraft scheduled for delivery in April 2027. It is expected to enter service on the Sydney-London route later that year. Additionally, Qantas has 12 standard A350-1000s on order for future operations across its long-haul network.

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The A350-1000ULR will enable Qantas to launch non-stop flights between Sydney and London, as well as Sydney and New York. These journeys could take up to 22 hours and cover distances of nearly 10,000 nautical miles. The aircraft's increased range comes mainly from an additional rear centre tank (RCT) built into its structure, which enhances its performance and extends its flying range by 1,000 nautical miles.

What is the Airbus A350-1000ULR? The A350-1000ULR is the fourth passenger variant of the A350 family, joining the A350-900, A350-900ULR and A350-1000. Together, these aircraft have raised the bar for long-haul travel by reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions while offering greater passenger comfort.

The passenger range will soon be expanded with the new A350F freighter, which completed its maiden flight on 29 September and has begun a nine-month flight-testing programme.

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By the end of October 2026, the A350 family had received 1,628 orders from 70 customers. More than 740 aircraft were already in service with 42 operators, mainly on long-distance routes worldwide.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.