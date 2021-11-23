Airbus and Boeing resume their dogfight in the skies

In September, China and the US, which account for about one-third of all domestic air traffic, were about 74% and 87% of their corresponding September 2019 levels. India, by comparison, was 59%, according to IATA. Reflected in the US recovery is the new aircraft pipeline of United Airlines, one of the leaders in the US. In 2021, it has taken deliveries of 22 aircraft from Boeing, 19 of which are the 737 Max. This year, it has also ordered another 258 planes from Boeing, all of them the 737 Max.