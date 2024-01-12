Airbus beats Boeing with record jet orders for fifth year
Airbus said it had won 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders after cancellations, driven largely by mega deals from India’s IndiGo and Air India
Boeing has also managed its highest annual sales total in almost a decade: 1,456 gross, or 1,314 planes net of cancellations and conversions
European planemaker Airbus reported record annual jet orders, maintaining the top manufacturing spot against rival Boeing for a fifth year.
