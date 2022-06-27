Airbus close to winning $5.5 billion order from Jet Airways1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 02:46 PM IST
- Tha talks are for A320neo jets and A220 planes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private
Airbus SE has emerged as the front-runner to win an aircraft order worth as much as $5.5 billion from Jet Airways India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, solidifying the European planemaker’s hold in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.