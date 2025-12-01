Airbus confirms ‘quality issue’ with A320 family of jets days after software glitch affects 6,000 aircraft

Livemint, Written By Shiladitya Ray
Published1 Dec 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Attendees stand next to a display by Airbus at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. Photo for representational purposes.
Attendees stand next to a display by Airbus at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. Photo for representational purposes.(REUTERS)

European plane maker Airbus on Monday confirmed that it had detected a "quality issue" affecting the A320 family of aircraft, but assured that the problem had been "contained"

"Airbus confirms it has identified a supplier quality issue affecting a limited number of A320 metal panels," a spokesperson for the aircraft maker was quoted as saying by AFP.

"The source of the issue has been identified, contained and all newly produced panels conform to all requirements," the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Fewer than 100 Airbus A320 jets await critical software update after glitch

The announcement came hours a Reuters report on said 'quality issue' led to the plane-maker's shares dropping by nearly 10%.

Monday's acknowledgement of the issue also comes days after a software glitch affected more than 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Globally, the A320 series is the most common passenger jet, with around 11,300 in active service.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Airbus
