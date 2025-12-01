Airbus confirms ‘quality issue’ with A320 family of jets days after software glitch affects 6,000 aircraft

European plane maker Airbus on Monday confirmed that it had detected a "quality issue" affecting the A320 family of aircraft, but assured that the problem had been "contained"

"Airbus confirms it has identified a supplier quality issue affecting a limited number of A320 metal panels," a spokesperson for the aircraft maker was quoted as saying by AFP.

"The source of the issue has been identified, contained and all newly produced panels conform to all requirements," the spokesperson added.

The announcement came hours a Reuters report on said 'quality issue' led to the plane-maker's shares dropping by nearly 10%.

Monday's acknowledgement of the issue also comes days after a software glitch affected more than 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Globally, the A320 series is the most common passenger jet, with around 11,300 in active service.