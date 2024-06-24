Airbus Cuts Guidance as Supply-Chain Snags Continue to Bite
Airbus SE cut its earnings and aircraft-delivery goal for the year because persistent supply-chain issues are depriving the European planemaker of vital components, dealing a setback to the company at a time when demand for its aircraft is at a record.
(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE cut its earnings and aircraft-delivery goal for the year because persistent supply-chain issues are depriving the European planemaker of vital components, dealing a setback to the company at a time when demand for its aircraft is at a record.