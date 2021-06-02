Airbus delivers coronavirus-aid to Indian Red Cross Society

NEW DELHI: Aerospace major Airbus SE on Wednesday handed over a medical supplies consignment consisting of 250 oxygen concentrators and 30 ventilators to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the company said in a statement.

The cargo, ferried by an A350 flight from France's Toulouse, is part of a 36-tonne consignment the company is donating to support its fight against Covid-19 in India.

"The latest contribution from Airbus comprises two oxygen generator plants, 250 oxygen concentrators, 30 ventilators, 100 BPAP breathing machines and four ICUs-on-wheels," Airbus said in a statement.

"Airbus is working with the Indian government and the IRCS, the nodal agency for handling of international aid, to ensure the smooth deployment of the materials," it added.

The consignment of medical supplies were handed over by the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, and Airbus president Remi Maillard.

"The latest mission is Airbus’s second tranche of support to the country. The Company has already contributed with funds to a consolidated response coordinated by the French embassy in India, which included the delivery of eight large oxygen generators, ventilators, electric syringe pumps, anti-bacterial filters and patient circuits as part of a 28-tonne consignment," the company said.

India saw a steep rise in covid-19 infections during April-May. However, daily case additions have shown a decline over the past few days in some parts of the country, following lockdown curbs. About 101,875 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative cases to 28,307,832, according to government data. Active case count stands at 1,793,645.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.