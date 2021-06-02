Airbus delivers coronavirus-aid to Indian Red Cross Society

India saw a steep rise in covid-19 infections during April-May. However, daily case additions have shown a decline over the past few days in some parts of the country, following lockdown curbs. About 101,875 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative cases to 28,307,832, according to government data. Active case count stands at 1,793,645.

