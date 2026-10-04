Airbus flags A330 jets for stray tools: Why airlines are being asked to inspect aircraft

Airbus SE has asked certain airlines to carry out additional checks on their A330neo aircraft during scheduled maintenance after a previously reported manufacturing quality issue.

The concern involves foreign object debris, including tools that may have been inadvertently left inside the horizontal tail plane area of the aircraft, according to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

The issue may affect a number of A330 aircraft manufactured from 2021 through July 2026, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter has not been made public. The extended production period involved indicates that identifying the affected aircraft could be more complicated and require broader inspections.

An Airbus spokesperson confirmed that the company has asked airlines to examine aircraft already in service. The manufacturer said customers carrying out planned maintenance on their A330s were being asked to conduct the additional checks as a precaution, ahead of any potential inspection requirements that could later be imposed on individual aircraft.

Airbus is estimated to have handed over aircraft in the low-70s range to commercial customers in September, according to the report citing people familiar with the matter.

The planemaker did not comment on its September delivery figures ahead of the scheduled release of its official data.

Airbus said it was coordinating with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which had determined that the issue did not pose an immediate safety concern. The company expects the regulator to finalise the deadline for completing the inspections, along with the definitive list of affected aircraft, by mid-November at the latest.

An EASA spokesperson did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

“After having spotted an isolated finding in an aircraft in production, we are committed to discounting similar findings in aircraft currently in service. We do not compromise on quality and safety," the company said.

A330 deliveries remain subdued A330 deliveries had nearly come to a standstill during the summer after a quality issue was discovered in the tail section of aircraft still on the production line, according to a Bloomberg report in September. The inspections linked to the issue continued to weigh on deliveries in September, according to people familiar with the matter.

What is the Airbus A330neo? The A330neo is Airbus' modernised take on its earlier A330 widebody aircraft. It comes with updated engines and redesigned wings, and is positioned between Airbus' A320 narrowbody family and its larger A350 widebody. The A350 uses more advanced materials and more powerful engines, helping reduce its overall weight.

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