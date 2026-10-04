Airbus flags A330 jets for stray tools: Why airlines are being asked to inspect aircraft

Airbus SE has asked certain airlines to carry out additional checks on their A330neo aircraft during scheduled maintenance after a previously reported manufacturing quality issue.

The concern involves foreign object debris, including tools that may have been inadvertently left inside the horizontal tail plane area of the aircraft, according to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

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The issue may affect a number of A330 aircraft manufactured from 2021 through July 2026, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter has not been made public. The extended production period involved indicates that identifying the affected aircraft could be more complicated and require broader inspections.

An Airbus spokesperson confirmed that the company has asked airlines to examine aircraft already in service. The manufacturer said customers carrying out planned maintenance on their A330s were being asked to conduct the additional checks as a precaution, ahead of any potential inspection requirements that could later be imposed on individual aircraft.

Airbus is estimated to have handed over aircraft in the low-70s range to commercial customers in September, according to the report citing people familiar with the matter.

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The planemaker did not comment on its September delivery figures ahead of the scheduled release of its official data.

Airbus said it was coordinating with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which had determined that the issue did not pose an immediate safety concern. The company expects the regulator to finalise the deadline for completing the inspections, along with the definitive list of affected aircraft, by mid-November at the latest.

An EASA spokesperson did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

“After having spotted an isolated finding in an aircraft in production, we are committed to discounting similar findings in aircraft currently in service. We do not compromise on quality and safety," the company said.

A330 deliveries remain subdued A330 deliveries had nearly come to a standstill during the summer after a quality issue was discovered in the tail section of aircraft still on the production line, according to a Bloomberg report in September. The inspections linked to the issue continued to weigh on deliveries in September, according to people familiar with the matter.

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What is the Airbus A330neo? The A330neo is Airbus' modernised take on its earlier A330 widebody aircraft. It comes with updated engines and redesigned wings, and is positioned between Airbus' A320 narrowbody family and its larger A350 widebody. The A350 uses more advanced materials and more powerful engines, helping reduce its overall weight.

Also Read | Delhi ITAT ruling: Why taxpayer escaped tax on foreign currency found in raid

Airbus manufactures around four A330neos each month and plans to raise production to five aircraft per month by 2029. The aircraft has gained renewed interest from airlines replacing ageing A330ceo fleets or seeking a more cost-effective option than the A350 and Boeing 787.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X