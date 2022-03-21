Airbus is in talks with Tata Group and other Indian carriers to sell its wide-bodied A350XWB aircraft, its India President and South Asia MD Remi Maillard said on Monday.

"We are obviously in talks with all airlines. The new owner of Air India — Tatas — are existing customers of Airbus," he said.

"Tatas have Vistara and AirAsia India with them, as we know. We have developed long standing, trustful and respected relationship with the Tata Group," he stated at a press conference.

The Tata Group currently runs four Indian carriers — Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India. In India, only Vistara and Air India have wide-bodied aircraft in their fleet.

Wide-bodied planes like A350XWB have larger fuel tanks that allow them to travel longer distances as compared to narrow-bodied aircraft like A320NEO. A350XWB aircraft can travel above 8,000 nautical miles, with flying time of approximately 18 hours in one flight.

Maillard said Tatas are Airbus's partner in the defence business too. "We are industrialising and manufacturing together our C-295 military transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF)," he noted.

"Of course, we will be privileged to continue supporting the ambition of the Tata Group in the aviation sector across all the complete spectrum. The wide-bodied aircraft fleet in India has remained stagnant for the last 20 years," he added.

