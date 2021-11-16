Airbus, Jazeera Airways reach $3.3 billion aircraft deal

In its fourth deal of the show, Airbus said it received an order of 10 narrow-body A220 jets from Nigeria's Ibom Air, a new carrier owned by the oil-rich southeast state of Akwa Ibom. The deal, based on the plane maker's pre-pandemic price list, is valued at some $810 million, though large aircraft purchases are typically deeply discounted. Executives declined to say how much they were paying for the planes.

